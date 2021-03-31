Two gold spheres measure the smallest gravitational field to date

The four fundamental forces of nature are strong nuclear, weak nuclear, electromagnetic and gravity, which remains a great unknown. Although it is the easiest to understand and perceive on a human scale – objects fall with the same acceleration, the Earth attracts us, etc. – it is quite a headache for the theoretical physics.

Gravity fails to fit the standard model of particle physics, something the other three interactions do. It seems that it is disconnected from quantum theory, and experiments to try to measure it cannot be isolated from the gravitational force that already exists on our planet.

But now a team from the Faculty of Physics of the University of Vienna (Austria) and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) has built an experiment with tiny gold spheres, 90 milligrams and one millimeter in radius, with which they have managed to isolate the smallest gravitational field that has been measured to date.

Before this, tests to test the nature of gravity in controlled environments used macroscopic masses, with weights ten times that of the Austrian research.

As explained to SINC Hans Hepach, PhD in Physics at the University of Vienna and co-author of the work, this experiment is important because, to this day, it is unknown whether gravity requires “a quantum description for the smallest sizes and masses; and it is fascinating to see how gravity behaves in objects approaching the quantum regime with these experiments. “

“Our experiment is a first step in this direction”, Hepach highlights, adding: “This measurement could pave the way for experiments that explore new areas of fundamental physics, such as the probing of dark matter or the interaction between quantum physics. and gravity ”.

The authors, publishing their study in the latest issue of Nature, have designed the experiment to isolate gravity as a coupling force between the two tiny spheres. These tests require “near perfect isolation” environments to observe and see how this force behaves.

The configuration of the experiment makes it possible to minimize the influences of external disturbances, for example using a Faraday shield to block electrostatic forces. To reduce the seismic and acoustic effects, one of the spheres is connected to a vacuum chamber, and the other is periodically brought closer, which allows to isolate the gravitational coupling, which can be detected by a change in the rotation signal.

Torsion pendulum in which the gravitational interaction between the two gold spheres has been measured. / Tobias Westphal / University of Vienna

The results conform to what I expected with classical Newtonian physics: the interaction of gravity between these two bodies depends on their masses and the distance at which they are.

How to (try to) isolate gravity on Earth

To achieve isolation from Earth’s gravity, a torsion balance in miniature. This instrument consists of a bar suspended from a highly rigid cable that acts in a vertical direction contrary to the earth’s gravity.

The torsion balance used makes it possible to produce a microgravity environment in the horizontal plane, isolated from the earth’s gravity.

But in the horizontal plane, the cable can be twisted easily and with a very low spring constant that allows very weak forces applied to this plate to cause large rotations of the bar. Therefore, in this bar there is a almost gravity-free environment (or what is more correct, in microgravity) that allows the experiment to be carried out.

“This is perfect for determining very small forces, such as those caused by the gravitational interaction of gold spheres”, assesses the researcher in a parallel article in Nature. Christian rothleitner, of the Federal Institute of Physical Techniques of Germany (PTB).

Hepach anticipates that the research team is already working on future experiments with even more controlled environments: “We propose to improve the gravitational force detection system, conducting the experiment in a neighborhood further away from traffic and quieter, in addition to improving our oscillators, thus reducing internal losses and increasing sensitivity even more”.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.