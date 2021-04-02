Two girls of 3 and 5 years old, thrown over the wall that separates the United States and Mexico

The images captured by a security camera on the border between Mexico and the United States summarize, in less than a minute, the odyssey through which migrant minors trying to reach US soil have to go. As captured last Tuesday by a thermal camera from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), two men climbed the wall that separates the two countries and there, from more than three meters high, they dropped two minors in American soil. The men have been identified as human traffickers. And the minors, like two girls of three and five years old, of Ecuadorian origin.

In the images you can see how one of the girls falls on her face and remains motionless for a few seconds, while the other falls practically sitting down. Soon after, the men throw some kind of package at them. The scene was observed by border agents, who quickly located the minors and transferred them to the hospital, where the girls’ health status was examined.

Unaccompanied minors cannot be deported, so there are desperate parents who choose to make their children pass alone, so that they have a better future in the United States. Today it was because of the wall, but there are constant cases of children enlisted in boats in Río Grande or found walking alone through the desert.

Gloria I. Chávez, head of the Paso patrol, has been “dismayed” at the brutality of the images. Especially because, if the girls had not been quickly located, “they could have been exposed in the desert for hours.”

The White House has been equally “alarmed” and has asked that the undocumented avoid putting themselves in the hands of the c …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.