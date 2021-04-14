Two games to Maxi Gómez for disparagement of the referee

04/14/2021 at 5:53 PM CEST

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday imposed two games of sanction on the Uruguayan striker of Valencia, Maxi Gómez, for his expulsion with a direct red card in the match of the last day of the League against Real Sociedad.

The RFEF confirmed the Competition decision on Maxi Gómez due to attitudes of contempt or disregard towards the referees, in application of article 117 of the disciplinary regulations, after the Uruguayan saw the red in minute 78 for addressing the referee with the phrase “the shell of your mother “.

This was reflected in the minutes by the referee Valentín Pizarro Gómez, who showed him the direct red card seconds after he had been reprimanded for hitting an opponent with his arm in the dispute for a ball.

After the dispute of day 30 of the First division, The Competition Committee also imposed a sanction match for accumulating cautions on Ander Capa (Athletic Club), Manuel García (Alavés), Florian Lejeune (Alavés), Fidel Chaves (Elche), Luis Javier Suárez (Granada), Nacho Fernández ( Real Madrid), Papa Diop (Eibar) and Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) and Carlos Henrique Casemiro (Real Madrid) for a double warning.

In Second Division and after matchday 34, the Competition Committee sanctioned Josep Señe (Castellón), Aitor Sanz (Tenerife), Amath Diedhiou (Mallorca), Aleksandar Sedlar (Mallorca), Óscar Trejo (Rayo) with a match for accumulation of warnings. Vallecano), Moisés Delgado (Ponferradina), Iago López (Logroñés) and Pablo Bobadilla (Logroñés).

José Corpas (Almería) will also serve a penalty game for a double warning, and Jaime Sánchez (Sabadell) and Jesé Rodríguez (Las Palmas) for violence during a match.