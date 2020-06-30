MediaTek continues to fill the gaps in the G series that started at the top with the Helio G90 a year ago. Since then the Helio G85, Helio G80 and Helio G70 have arrived, which are now joined by two models for the entry range, the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25.

They are two new processors with gamer aspirations for the input range, with 12 nm lithography and eight Cortex A53 cores up to 2.3 GHz. The first mobiles to include them have been presented today: the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C and Realme C11.

Gamer functions for the input range

The MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 are based on the same construction of 12nm with eight Cortex A53 cores, the main difference between them being the clock frequency. In the Helio G25, the eight cores go up to 2 Ghz, while in the Helio G35 they reach 2.3 GHz speed.

On the GPU, the same story. Both processors include the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, with a slight difference in clock speed. It runs at 650 MHz on the Helio G25 and 680 MHz on the Helio G35. Both have support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, FM radio, LTE connectivity, up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Helio G25 and G35 are two 12nm and eight-core processors at 2 and 2.3GHz respectively, bringing some gaming optimizations to the input range.

The MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 include support for Mediatek HyperEngine Gaming Technology, in-house technologies designed to improve gaming performance by adjusting performance based on various factors analyzed in real time. The result should be smoother, more energy efficient gaming sessions.

As for camera support, the Helio G25 supports a single camera up to 21 megapixels at 30 FPS, while the Helio G35 raises the bar. at 25 megapixels. In both cases AI optimizations are included, including simulated bokeh mode and support for electronic image stabilization.

The MediaTek Helio G25 debuted today on the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, while the MediaTek Helio G35 debuts simultaneously on the Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Realme C11, both launched today. Due to its characteristics, we will probably see it in several cheap mobiles in the coming months.

