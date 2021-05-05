Two from Real Madrid, among those on loan with the most participation in goals

Several Spaniards in the top 20

Spanish striker Álvaro Morata is the loan player with the most goal appearances this season in the five major European leagues. The Madrilenian, who plays for Juventus on loan for Atlético de Madrid, has accumulated 30 direct interventions in all competitions: 18 goals and 12 assists.

The second in the ranking is the Real Madrid player Borja Mayoral. The attacker on loan to AS Roma has 15 goals and seven assists for a total of 22 participations in actions culminating in goals. Mayoral equals with the Italian Federico Chiesa, although the Juventus professional has scored three fewer goals, but has distributed three more assists.

Four Spanish footballers are part of the top 20. Besides those mentioned, RB Leipzig’s left-back Angeliño is fourth. The Galician has intervened directly in 19 goals, with eight goals and 11 assists.

Morata, Bale: on loan with most goal appearances this season

18: Yangel Herrera – Man City -> Granada – 10 participations

8 goals, 2 assists

Data as of May 3, 2021

18: Elvis Rexhbecaj – Wolfsburg -> Cologne – 10 participations

7 goals, 3 assists

18: Gianluca Caprari – Sampdoria -> Benevento – 10 participations

5 goals, 5 assists

18: Antonin Barak – Udinese -> Hellas Verona – 10 participations

7 goals, 3 assists

17: Antonio Candreva – Inter -> Sampdoria – 11 participations

5 goals, 6 assists

13: Jesse Lingard – Man United -> West Ham – 13 starts

9 goals, 4 assists

13: Gianluca Scamacca – Sassuolo -> Genoa – 13 participations

11 goals, 2 assists

13: Carlos Vinícius – Benfica -> Tottenham – 13 participations

10 goals, 3 assists

13: Jack Harrison – Man City -> Leeds – 13 starts

7 goals, 6 assists

11: Kenedy – Chelsea -> Granada – 14 participations

8 goals, 6 assists

11: Arnaud Kalimuendo – PSG -> RC Lens – 14 participations

8 goals, 6 assists

9: Rafa Mir – Wolves -> SD Huesca – 16 participations

15 goals, 1 assists

9: Gaël Kakuta – Amiens -> RC Lens – 16 starts

11 goals, 5 assists

6: Matteo Politano – Inter -> Naples – 17 participations

12 goals, 5 assists

6: Moise Kean – Everton -> PSG – 17 starts

16 goals, 1 assists

6: Gareth Bale – Real Madrid -> Tottenham – 17 participations

14 goals, 3 assists

4: Musa Barrow – Atalanta -> Bologna – 19 participations

9 goals, 10 assists

4: Angeliño – Man City -> RB Leipzig – 19 participations

8 goals, 11 assists

2: Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina -> Juventus – 22 participations

12 goals, 10 assists

2: Borja Mayoral – Real Madrid -> AS Roma – 22 participations

15 goals, 7 assists

1: Álvaro Morata – Atlético -> Juventus – 30 participations

18 goals, 12 assists

The ninth is the tip of the SD Huesca Rafa Mir. The Murcian loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers has scored 15 goals and has given a goal pass. Along with Mir, two more LaLiga representatives are included among the 20 loan players with the most goal appearances this season, both from Granada CF. The Brazilian Kenedy and the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera.

While the winger loaned by Chelsea has eight goals and six assists, the ‘MVP’ of the Nasrid team adds the same number of goals and two accurate passes.

Gareth Bale, second loan from Madrid in the ranking

Gareth Bale is the second Real Madrid professional in the standings after Mayoral. Since his arrival at Tottenham, the Welshman has participated in 17 goals: 14 goals and 3 assists. As many direct interventions were signed by Italian PSG forward Moise Kean: 16 goals and one assist.

Four less has achieved another professional than this season plays in the Premier League, Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has scored nine goals since trading Manchester United for West Ham in January. To his good moment we must add four assists.

