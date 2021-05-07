Two footballers from Granada and Jaén are accused of falsification and fraud with training scholarships

Agents of the National Police have taken statements in Granada and Jaén from two soccer players, who They presented false documentation to the Asociación Futbolistas Españoles -AFE-, in order to obtain scholarships to finance their training. The fraud was uncovered in two training centers in Almería.

According to the National Police, the Madrid-based Association of Spanish Footballers detected a document certifying the completion of a training course. In the opinion of the association, the document presented a series of inconsistencies, which made it possible that it could be false.

The National Police in Almería corroborated as the document that accredited the completion of a training course, amounting to 775 euros, It did not correspond to the usual format of the academy, like the address, telephone number, stamp or signature.

The police investigations led the agents to the team Atlético Mancha Real (Jaén), where one of those investigated develops his professional career.

Investigators from the Almería Police Station have been able to prove how he allegedly falsified a document, in which the completion of a training course was justified and the amount of which amounted to the amount of 775 euros. The account number that appeared for the Association of Spanish Footballers to pay the amount owed, corresponded to that of the footballer’s parents, and not with that of a training center.

The investigation of the National Police in Almería revealed another fraud with the same procedure in the province of Granada. This time it was a footballer belonging to the Loja Football Club, who ordered the deposit of the amount of 800 euros of the course, to the account number belonging to his partner.

The two footballers have been summoned by the National Police to be heard in a statement, accused of the alleged crimes of falsification of documents and fraud. The Senior Court of Almería is already aware of the police proceedings.