Two final bogeys embitter matchday 3 to a Rahm who did not deserve this punishment

Seen what was seen in the first two days of the PGA Champìonship in the Kiawah Island Ocean Course (South Carolina) As for the only Spaniard in question, the Basque Jon rahm, it could be said that the best thing about making the cut is that on the third day, the so-called ‘movement’ (little truth in a field like this of Pete Dye), the opportunity to grow in a classification that really is very tight.

A flight this Saturday could radically change his panorama in the tournament. And the truth is that Rahm, a born fighter, tried, looked for it, but did not come out and on top of that with a very harsh final punishment on 17 and 18, undeserved for what the previous 16 holes had been. Two bogeys embittered the end back to Jon, who ended up signing the par 72, for 219 (+3) and was just short of the top 40 when on the 17 tee he caressed the top 20.

In the first 36 holes the game of Barrika, 4th in this Grand Slam in 2018It was quite irregular to think of such an atomic lap. But this Saturday Rahm played golf much better from tee to green and he only needed to be fine with the putt to climb more positions in the table.

Barrika had more than half a dozen birdie options with putts of less than three meters in this third round, and he only took advantage of three, which were the birdies obtained on holes 6, 11 and 16 (the latter the two par 5s of the second round). Rahm first scored a bogey on his cardboard (hole 4), then he recovered on the 6, the second birdie came from two meters on the 11, it was a pity the missed chance on the 14, par 3, after a great shot from Starting stopping the ball two meters from the flag, he holed the 16 (he almost made an eagle from 70 meters) to close the round with the most painful bogeys on 17 and 18 (in both he missed the start and visited the rough).

Rahm was aware that he needed a good lap to rejoin the tournament. He went out to play decisively but at the same time with respect to a spectacular design. It could not be and at least, not turning out things the way he wanted, he did not throw the result overboard. The end was cruel for the Biscayan.

Provisional classification (players at home-club):

216 Jordan Spieth (USA) 73 75 68

Rickie Fowler (USA) 71 76 69

218 Patrick Reed (USA) 74 75 69

219 Jon Rahm (Esp) 72 75 72

220 Justin Rose (GBR) 72 75 73

221 Rory McIlroy (GBR) 75 74 72

Jason Day (Aus) 74 75 72

225 Henrik Stenson (Sue) 73 76 76