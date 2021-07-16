Two films about kidnappings in Mexico, awarded at Cannes

FRANCE

Two films directed by women and dealing with kidnapping in Mexico, “La civil” and “Noche de fuego”, they were awarded this Friday in Una Cierta Mirada, the second most important section of the Cannes Film Festival.

“The civil“, the debut of the Romanian-Belgian Teodora Ana Mihai, was rewarded with the “Prize of Courage”, while “Fire night”, by the Mexican-Salvadoran Tatiana Huezo, received the Special Mention.

Although it could be defined as an action movie, the first is based on real events and tells the story of a woman who, given the lack of support from the authorities, decides to hunt down the posters that kidnapped her daughter.

“Night of Fire”, set in the state of Guerrero, tells the story of a terrified mother who tries at all costs to prevent her teenage daughter from being kidnapped by armed groups.

As a Mexican woman I would like my daughter to be able to walk without fear down the street in the future, “said Huezo upon receiving the award. For his part, Mihai dedicated the reward” to the families who are still looking for their loved ones in Mexico in other parts of the world. “

