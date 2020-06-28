Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been in negotiations to sign with a wrestling promotion in the United States, after being fired by WWE.

It seems the hard work will pay off soon as Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reports that former WWE wrestlers are close to signing new contracts. According to the report, Impact Wrestling could be their next destination as the promotion has been largely chasing the team to appear on Slammiversary.

Impact Wrestling hires former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Reportedly, Impact offered Gallows and Anderson incredibly strong deals that would also allow them to work with New Japan once it is a possibility. Dave Meltzer first reported that Anderson and Gallows were looking to make separate deals in the United States and internationally. An agreement with NJPW and a possible agreement in the United States, which was believed to be with Impact.

Impact Vice President Scott D’Amore has a long history with Anderson and Gallows, making this deal even more possible.

Impact has been streaming promotional videos for the Slammiversary event for weeks featuring former TNA stars who were fired by WWE in April. Gallows and Anderson are part of the videos. Impact has also been causing the arrival of a former world champion.

As noted, Gallows and Anderson will make their official announcements regarding their future plans on July 18. This is when your non-competition clauses with WWE end.

