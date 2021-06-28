Two feminists are brought to trial for a fire in the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office

QUERETARO

For damage to facilities of the Querétaro Attorney General’s Office (FGQ) two women face criminal proceedings against him for events that occurred on March 8, in which offices of the judicial institution were vandalized and set on fire by a group of feminists.

According to information issued by the FGQ, two of the likely participants in causing damage to public facilities were presented in a two-hour hearing, with the assistance of their public and private defenders.

In the hearing, the feminists heard the reason for the accusation and the evidence against it.

The defense of the accused accepted a period of two months to conclude the judicial investigation and hold a subsequent hearing of evidence.

For the moment, it was confirmed, the accused were released under supervision, with restrictions decreed by the judge.

On March 8, a large group of women destroyed and burned the FGQ Specialized Homicide Investigation Unit, located in Prolongación Corregidora Norte, Parques Industriales subdivision.

The women caused acts of vandalism, broke glass and furniture, in addition to graffiti on the premises. Later, they set fire to the interior of the building, to finally retreat.

That day, when carrying out a damage recount, the FGQ reported that the activists damaged computer equipment, in addition that they stole official documents.

