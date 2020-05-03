A couple of fans in New York sued the Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred, and the 30 teams for the money back for their tickets and the certification of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the United States District Court in Los Angeles by Matthew Ajzenman, who said he purchased a partial season plan for more than 20 Mets games; and Susan Terry-Bazer, who said she purchased six tickets for a May 9 game at Yankee Stadium against Boston.

“Baseball fans were left with expensive, unusable tickets for games that cannot be played amid this economic crisis,” the lawsuit says.

“Under the guise that the games were ‘postponed’ and according to MLB directive, teams and ticket sellers are refusing to issue refunds for games that will not be played as scheduled, if at all,” adds the demand.

Ajzenman said his plan cost $ 1,730 and made a first payment to the team of approximately $ 317 last year. Terry-Bazer said he paid $ 926 to Ticketmaster and planned to take his grandson to the Red Sox game against the Yankees.

Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Live Nation and Last Minute Transactions are among the accused. The caption on the front page included Tampa Bay Devil Rays Ltd. The team removed the nickname “Devil” after the 2007 season.

“Defendants continue to withhold huge profits from tickets sold for the 2020 MLB season at the expense of fans’ financial difficulties,” the lawsuit states.

Fans called for “a full refund, a count of all MLB tickets sold for the 2020 season (including season tickets, individual game purchases and public seat licenses), a declaratory judgment that the defendants’ conduct Continuing to sell tickets for the 2020 MLB season violates California law, as well as a loss of earnings from tickets sold during the MLB 2020 season. “

Opening day, March 26, was delayed until mid-May as a tentative date, after the national emergency was declared due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

MLB said it is waiting for government and medical guidance, and does not know when the season can begin. The league and the players union have discussed the possibility of playing in neutral places or in empty stadiums, but no decisions have been made.

Both the MLB, the Mets and the Yankees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

.