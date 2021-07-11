Two factors that collapsed the American stock market

NYSE. US Stocks. Factors of the collapse of the US market

Yesterday the DOW JONES plunged nearly 500 points on investor concern over the decline in the 10-year Treasury yield. What could indicate a economic slowdown by the end of the year. But the two factors The most important concern in the stock market is the extension of the new variant of the COVID-19, call delta, and the possible reduction in the purchase of bonds by the EDF, according Brian Sozzi at Yahoo Finance.

“If I do the numerical calculation, I put the market in a 4% overrated. The upside potential between now and the end of 2021 is 0.4%, which is a fairly low number. You never get these numbers exactly right, but it’s certainly not a very convincing number, “said the founder and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors, Hugh Johnson. “So the valuation levels are such that, frankly, and this was before we saw what happened in the markets today, they are not very convincing.”

The liquidation so far is widespread.

“Every component of the Dow is in the red, except for somewhat defensive names like IBM, Amgen and Nike. The Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 and S&P 500 they were also solidly in the red, “says Sozzi.

Coinbase is the number one trend ticker on Yahoo Finance, dropping a 4% amid another drop in cryptocurrency prices in the last 24 hours. The actions of semiconductors they also continued to underperform the market, with the chip giant AMD leading the way down with a loss of 4% in the session.

“Actions like Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Intuit, Cloudflare they have overbought short term. The index Nasdaq Composite and the XLK Technology ETF they have also been overbought, “he said. Matt Maley, Chief Markets Strategist, Miller Tabak, in a research note. “We’re not saying long-term investors should aggressively dump these names. However, they should consider raising some cash with these (and other) names right now … so they have money to put a business to work. once the correction has been exhausted. “

“Generally, strategists do not believe that a shaky session marks the beginning of a correction (10% retracement) or bear market (20% retracement),” says Sozzi.

“I’m not saying goodbye to this bull market. I still think it’s a bull market that has to go further,” says Johnson. “This is not the beginning of a bear market that is going to be accompanied by a recession. That just isn’t on the cards.”