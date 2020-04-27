In mid-2017 Netflix changed its rating system, thus ending the stars that allowed us to indicate the score and opting for a simple “thumb up or thumb down”.

Many users did not like this measure, and Voteflix is ​​a free extension for Google Chrome that comes to try to remedy it. Thanks to this tool we can re-score from one to ten, in addition to being able to leave a review of the content.

Once we have installed it, in the upper right part of the browser we will see a red “v” reminiscent of the logo of the content platform (in fact, it is an “n” without one of the legs).

We simply have to go to the page of the series, film or documentary that we want to rate and press the button for the extension. We will see a bar with which we can score from one to ten, and below a field to leave a review.

If we press “see all reviews” we can see the reviews of other users, and in this way we can take a look at the comments of other people without having to leave the platform.

It is a good solution for those Netflix users who think that the scoring system offered by the service is too limited, and thus know the opinions of other users who also use it.

Option B: View IMDb scores on Netflix

If, like many of us, you spend too much time trying to decide what to watch on Netflix, Trim is another free Google Chrome extension that can be very helpful.

That means when we are on the cover of Netflix we will see a small icon on the thumbnail image that accompanies the series or movie, indicating what the score is on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes.

It is ideal for save you that extra time of opening tabs to find out what score certain content has before fully immersing yourself in it.

Two extensions to check other users’ scores without leaving Netflix