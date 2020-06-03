In recent days, Facebook has come under fire (including from its own employees) after announcing they would take no action on Donald Trump’s controversial and provocative posts.

Is a very different attitude than Twitter has taken, a platform that began to label some of its tweets as “potentially misleading”.

“I am happy not to continue supporting policies with which I totally disagree”

In addition to the virtual break that we discussed yesterday, some Facebook employees have decided to resign to their posts, and they have taken advantage of this moment to attack the drift that the company is taking.

Timothy J. Aveni is a software engineer who had been working for Facebook for a year. He posted a resignation letter that went viral on LinkedIn, with more than 39,000 reactions. “I quit my job on Facebook.”

“Mark always told us that in speeches calling for violence, he would mark the line. He showed us on Friday that that was a lie. Facebook will continue to move the goal posts every time Trump escalates, finding excuse after excuse not to act on increasingly dangerous rhetoric. Since Friday, I have spent a lot of time trying to understand and process the decision not to eliminate the racist and violent post that Trump made on Thursday night, but Facebook, complicit in the spread of armed hatred, is on the wrong side of the history”.

This Facebook engineer refers to one of Trump’s most controversial posts in recent days, in which he quotes a phrase that the policeman Walter Headley said in 1967: “when the looting begins, the shooting begins”.

…. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Aveni is not the only case. Owen Anderson, who was an engineering manager at Facebook for two years, on Monday published a tweet stating that “as of today, I am no longer an employee of Facebook.”

To be clear, this was in the works for a while. But after last week, I am happy to no long support policies and values ​​I vehemently disagree with. – Owen Anderson (@OwenResistor) June 1, 2020

As we see, in a second tweet, Anderson clarifies that, “although this was underway for a long time, after what happened last week is happy not to continue supporting policies and values ​​with which it is in total disagreement“

We remember that Zuckerberg has decided to keep the controversial Trump publication on Facebook, and on his profile, he shared a statement in which he claimed that “although he does not agree with the way the President spoke about this, he believes that people should be able to see it for themselves.”

“Ultimately, the responsibility of those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is examined in daylight.”

A few hours ago, after the protest of a part of his workers, Zuckerberg held a virtual meeting with them. The CEO of the company again defended this position, stating that its social network should not set itself up as an “arbiter” of the Internet.