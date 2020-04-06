After exceeding 2,000 cases and 90 deaths from coronavirus, the Mexican government stresses more preventive measures than before against the disease. Cases have been presented in different dependencies, but now the federal Ministry of Culture (SC) reported that two of its employees died from COVID-19.

Both workers performed their tasks in the building located in avenue Paseo de la Reforma 175, Colonia Cuauhtémoc in Mexico City. According to information from Reforma and El Universal, the Social Communication area confirmed the deaths of the staff; Nevertheless, declined to offer other details such as the age or gender of the deceased, as well as the number of confirmed cases of disease in dependency.

The Secretariat also announced that the now deceased “at all times had support from the institution and their families will continue to have it. In addition, he noted that “Workers in that area are monitored by health institutions.”

Since March 19, the Secretariat gave the elderly, pregnant women and all the employees who entered the high risk groups began to work from their homes “without being subject to any sanction” Later, on March 24, all workers, without exception, were sent to work remotely, reported the agency.

In the property, there are only 20 surveillance workers and substantive areas. These work at different times under all the protection measures recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Mexico accumulates 2,143 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths, an increase of 15 more people dead in the last 24 hoursYes, according to the official technical report of the epidemic presented on April 5 by the health authorities. “In Mexico we have already accumulated 2,143 cases since the beginning of the epidemic on February 27 and we have unfortunately 94 people who have lost their lives“Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, said at a press conference.

The number of cases accumulated since the first contagion occurred on February 27 represents 253 more compared to the thousand 890 of the previous day, an increase rate of around 13% which has remained almost constant in recent days. At the press conference, López-Gatell stressed that the deceased were older adults or had risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and chronic lung diseases.

The undersecretary called on the population to stay home at warn that you must have discipline because “the most intense phase of the disease has not yet come”, which will be phase three, so that these measures reduce the number of cases and serious people.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico and the Guadalajara metropolitan area is where there have been more cases being also the largest population areas in the country. He indicated that dIn all cases 76.48% require outpatient treatment, 9.85% are stable hospitalized, 12.51% are seriously hospitalized and 1.17% -25 cases- are currently intubated.Although most of the deceased were already over 65 years old. The President of Mexico warned that there are young adults who have lost their lives.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, reiterated that the country has been preparing for this crisis for months and today has 6,425 intensive care hospital beds, and soon there will be several thousand more. “Without triumphalism, Mexico is, after India, the country with the least number of coronavirus infections and the third country with the fewest deaths by number of inhabitants.. We are doing well, but let’s not trust ourselves ”, he remarked.