Two brothers of 78 and 85 years of age died in Masaya victims of Covid 19 between Sunday, May 31 and Thursday, June 4 of the current year, confirmed a nephew of the gentlemen.

The fatal victims are brothers Carlos and Donald Zepeda Iglesia, aged 78 and 85 respectively.

“My uncles died four days apart. Donald (Zepeda) died this Thursday, June 4, and my uncle died on Sunday, May 31, “said Oswaldo Zepeda, nephew of the two elders.

They sent him to die at home

Oswaldo reported that in the case of his uncle Donald, the doctors at the Humberto Alvarado hospital did not want to receive him.

«My uncle Donald (Zepeda) was taken to the hospital (Humberto Alvarado) on the third day of being sick; but the doctors did not want to receive it, because they said that there was nothing to do, “explained the interviewee.

In the case of Carlos Zepeda, his family indicates that there is a confusing situation surrounding the circumstances of his death at the Humberto Alvarado hospital.

“The daughter of my uncle Carlos (Zepeda) called at two in the morning and the doctor told him that he was stable and three hours later, told him he was dead,” says the interviewee.

Donal Zepeda Iglesia, who died of Covid-19 symptoms. THE PRESS / Courtesy

Local contagion

When asked about the circumstances in which his uncles acquired the virus, the nephew replied that it was in the streets of Masaya.

Carlos Zepeda, who was the first to die, recommended in his agony to one of his sons not to go to the park, nor to go outside.

“The same thing happened with my uncle Donald (Zepeda), because he stayed in the corners and every acquaintance who passed by greeted him and began to talk to him: that is why we believe that they were infected by dripping (of saliva),” according to Oswaldo. Zepeda.

Although the two brothers started to get sick the same day, it does not mean that one has infected the other; because they lived several blocks away from each other, clarified the interviewee.

In both cases, the health authorities ordered that they be buried immediately without the presence of family or friends, Oswaldo Zepeda revealed.

Third family beaten by death of several of its members

Since the first case of Covid in Nicaragua was known on March 18 of this year, this is the third time that two or more members of a Masaya family have died as a result of the deadly virus.

In April, in Miami, United States, Mario Mayorga Tukler died from Covid, later his wife Esperanza Tapia and finally his son Mario Mayorga Tapia.

In the second week of May in Masaya, 19 brothers died of Covid. One owned a mechanic shop and the other a merchant.