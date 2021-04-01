Two Ecuadorian girls were thrown towards the US from the top of the border fence with Mexico

Two Ecuadorian girls, ages three and five, were thrown over the four-meter border fence that marks the border between the United States and Mexico in the middle of the night, where they were rescued by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“On Tuesday night an agent in Santa Teresa using a technology camera observed a smuggler throwing two minors through a 14-foot-high (4-meter) border barrier,” the border patrol reported Wednesday in a statement.

The camera operator alerted officers at a checkpoint who headed to the remote town where the incident occurred.

The girls were transported to a CBP station in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, to be evaluated by medical personnel and were later taken to a hospital that released them and are currently in the custody of that agency.

“I am shocked at the way traffickers viciously threw innocent minors from a 14-foot barrier last night,” said El Paso border section chief Gloria I. Chavez.

Chavez noted that US agents are working with authorities in Mexico to identify those responsible.

“If it weren’t for the surveillance of our agents using mobile technology, these two very young sisters would have been exposed to the harsh desert conditions for hours,” he added.

The United States faces a sharp increase in arrivals at the border of migrants, mainly Central Americans who say they are fleeing poverty and violence in their countries, with a recent average of nearly 500 unaccompanied children crossing each day.

The administration of President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to manage the situation at the border and house unaccompanied minors.

According to official statistics, on Tuesday the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had 12,918 migrant children in its care, while CBP was home to 5,285.