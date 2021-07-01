Two e-commerce to buy and keep the next decade

Retail is a great long-term investment opportunity thanks to the e-commerce despite the slowdown from last year. eMarketer expects e-commerce sales to represent the 15.5% of retail sales for this year, according to John Ballard in The Motley Fool.

The post-pandemic environment is a great opportunity for Etsy and Chewy Rg-A to gain new customers and offer investors an out-of-market return over the next decade.

An action with a future

Etsy continues to be a disruptive force in e-commerce, and its performance during the pandemic shows why. When everyone turned to the internet to buy products, Etsy’s gross merchandise sales more than doubled the growth of the total US e-commerce market. Revenues grew by 111% in 2020 until reaching $ 1.7 billion, which Etsy derives from the fees it charges for each transaction made in the marketplace and for advertising and shipping services.

“At a time when the human connection is so vital, Etsy offers a unique community where sellers can grow their businesses and reach buyers who value finding items that express their unique identity, while putting their money at heart. is, “said the CEO John Silverman in the first quarter earnings release.

“It will be difficult to maintain this growth rate from the pandemic. Management guidance calls for second-quarter revenue to grow 15-25% year-over-year. But Etsy doesn’t need to grow at triple-digit rates to generate wealth-building returns for investors, ”says Ballard.

With a price-free cash flow ratio of 35, the stock does not appear expensive relative to long-term growth expectations. Analysts expect free cash flow per share to end 2021 on $ 4.97 before growing 25% in 2022 and accelerating to a rate of 32% in 2023. These rates are similar to the levels it was growing at until 2019 and would be more than enough to send the stock increasing in the next few years.

Etsy also shows a good history of acquiring from other markets, such as Reverb (in 2019) and, more recently, Depop and Elo7, based in Brazil. These could also generate returns for investors for the next decade.

Growing online pet products

Chewy is the leading online retailer of pet products, a large and growing market valued at $ 98 billion. The company is still a small player with only $ 7.7 billion in revenue for the last 12 months, but it is gaining market share and growing rapidly. In fiscal year 2019, revenue grew by 40% before accelerating to 47% in fiscal year 2020.

The company is in an excellent position to grow with pet ownership, which has already grown from 56% of US households in 1988 to 67% in 2020. Total active customers grew 75% in the past two years to reach 19.8 million in the first quarter. .

Additionally, spending per customer is also increasing. To help speed this up, continue to expand into other categories, such as personalized services, healthcare, and enhanced search and discovery capabilities to help customers find the right pet food from their wide selection.

The stock looks expensive, trading at an astronomical multiple of price-free cash flow of 414. But that is due to high spending to drive growth, such as advertising, opening of logistics centers and expansion of the selection. However, this business is designed to produce a large amount of free cash flow in the future. Continued growth in active customers should lead to increasing profits, as a customer’s second purchase has a positive margin.

“With a price / sell ratio of 4.5, the stock should see a substantial rise over the next decade as margin improvement begins and Chewy gains market share in the burgeoning online retail market for pet products.” Ballard.