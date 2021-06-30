Two drug-attenuated vaccines induce high levels of protection against malaria

One of the greatest difficulties for the development of vaccine against malaria is that there are no appropriate animal models and, for this reason, it is necessary to carry out clinical trials in endemic populations. Pregnant women and children in these places are the groups most vulnerable to the disease.

The bite of mosquitoes infected by the Plasmodium falciparum parasite spreads the disease through forms similar to spores – called sporozoites – which manage to enter the liver of the infected person and replicate within cells called hepatocytes. Later, many thousands of infectious parasites are released into the bloodstream, where they infect red blood cells, multiply further, and cause disease.

A team led by Patrick Duffy, a scientist at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has succeeded in immunizing 56 healthy adult volunteers with chemically weakened infectious sporozoites.

“It is a live parasite vaccine. That is, when we inoculate it, they are not attenuated. The way we manage to weaken it is that people who get vaccinated receive drugs and it is these drugs that attenuate the parasite, ”Duffy told SINC.

The activity of the vaccine is due solely to the immune response that develops. The drugs administered do not specifically contribute to long-term protection

Patrick Duffy

The trial consisted of administering the vaccine and, days later, receiving a dose of pyrimethamine or chloroquine, two prophylactic drugs that kill parasites in liver phase and blood phase, respectively. The results are published in the journal Nature.

“The activity of the vaccine is due solely to the immune response that unfolds. The drugs administered do not specifically contribute to long-term protection ”, clarifies the researcher.

The scientists evaluated the efficacy against the homologous strain – the same as the vaccine – and a heterologous – a different strain – against controlled human malaria infection three months after immunization.

“The parasite we use as a vaccine – the NF54 strain – has been studied since the 1970s and is well known in Africa. In this way, we know that it is very sensitive to the two drugs administered. It has also been used for years to do what we call controlled human volunteer infections, ”says Duffy.

The higher the dose, the more effective

The team evaluated the effect of different vaccine dose. “This implies that we change the dose of the parasite, but we continue to use the same amount of the drug,” adds the expert. Thus, higher doses were associated with increasing levels of its effectiveness. In this sense, an efficiency of up to 87.5% was achieved.

Regarding responses to a different strain of the parasite, the combination with a high dose of chloroquine achieved 100% immunization protection with infectious sporozoites against the 7G8 strain, found in Brazil, in six individuals for up to three months.

We were surprised to see the high level of efficacy against a South American parasite. The protection really exceeded our expectations

Patrick Duffy

“We were surprised to see the high level of efficacy against a South American parasite. The protection really exceeded our expectations ”, says the researcher. This call show heterologous protection it is important because an effective vaccine must protect against a diverse range of naturally circulating P. falciparum strains.

“We think it should work well against many variants in Africa, because the South American strain is very different and yet people were protected,” continues the scientist. Currently, Duffy collaborates with the Bamako University, in Mali, to test efficacy in a community with heavy seasonal transmission of adult malaria.

“As with any research product, we have to expand the number of people in the trials and the focus of malaria infection in a controlled human group. Now, we must test it in communities that are naturally infected. We hope that these results will be available at the end of this year ”, he points out.

A fight against disease that stagnates

According to the authors of the research, the global decline in malaria has stalled, highlighting the need for vaccines that induce long-lasting sterilizing immunity.

“There has been a great investment in distributing tools to control malaria. From ensuring that mosquito nets reach communities, to ensuring that stocks of medicines are available. It has been a global effort. However, now it has stopped and I think it reflects the limits of existing instruments, ”says Duffy.

The problem is most serious in African countries that have the highest malaria burden. In fact, in some of them the situation has receded and malaria has increased

Patrick Duffy

But, in addition, another concern is that mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to the insecticides that are used and also the parasites to the drugs that are used to combat it.

“The problem is most serious in African countries that have the highest malaria burden. In fact, in some of them the situation has receded and malaria has increased ”, concludes the scientist.

