Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca take on the Delta variant

Vaccines have turned a pandemic around in which defeatism had spread as much as the coronavirus itself SARS-CoV-2. The advent of the variants rekindled old fears over concerns that these tools, which are saving so many lives, will stop working. For now, the data from countries like the United Kingdom and Israel are reassuring: the vaccines hold up. A new study published today in the journal Nature shows that the delta variant is capable of dodging some antibodies under laboratory conditions, but does not escape after two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Pfizer or AstraZeneca dosage

The authors took serum from 103 people who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 up to twelve months earlier, as well as from 59 volunteers who had received one or two doses of the vaccine from Pfizer or AstraZeneca. Also several monoclonal antibodies obtained in the laboratory, used in some treatments such as the Regeneron company cocktail. They then added the delta variant (B.1.617.2) and waited.

“We saw that the increased transmissibility of the delta variant is associated with a partial resistance to neutralization by antibodies”, summarizes to SINC the researcher from the Pasteur Institute and co-author of the study, Oliver Schwartz.

Some of the monoclonal antibodies, such as bamlanivimab, they were unable to join the spicule of this variant. This suggests, according to the researchers, that delta is capable of escaping antibodies that target certain parts of the spicule. Others, like the casirivimab and the imdevimab that are part of the Regeneron cocktail, “stayed active”, probably because they are attached to another site.

The results also showed that the antibodies of patients who had been infected with the coronavirus in the past were four times less potent at binding to the delta variant. In the case of those vaccinated with a dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca, the serum “barely inhibited” the delta and beta variant: only 10% of the samples were able to neutralize the virus.

The good news is that the study did show that vaccines protect against delta, but only after the second dose: “A single dose does not activate sufficient amounts of neutralizing antibodies,” explains Schwartz. However, what is important is that the two vaccines that the researchers analyzed “resist” this variant. In this case, 95% of the individuals generated a neutralizing response, although the antibody levels were three to five times less potent compared to alpha.

Schwartz clarifies that the work focused on the effect of the variant on antibodies. If we have learned something thanks to the effectiveness data in real conditions, it is that our immune system goes much further: “Other parts of the immune response, including the cellular one, also play an important role.”

Vaccines go beyond antibodies

“It is a scientifically good work in its context that results in the importance of receiving the two doses of the vaccine”, comments the researcher from the University of Valencia Rafael Toledo, who has not participated in the study. Even so, “they have few vaccinated volunteers and they acknowledge it in the article.”

The researchers also found that vaccinating people who had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 was enough to improve their immunity to the point of neutralizing the delta variant. According to Toledo, this supports the importance of people who have been infected in the past getting vaccinated in the same way.

“If the monoclonal antibodies are directed to the mutated epitope it is logical [que escape]”, Affirms Toledo. In addition, “vaccines have components that go far beyond antibodies,” he assures in reference to other arms of the immune system such as the cellular response, which this type of study does not analyze. British data obtained under real-world conditions, for example, show that there are only “modest differences” in the efficacy of Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s delta vaccines.

SARS-CoV-2 will not stop producing variants, but our immune system will not give up. “If there are mutations, the memory cells react very quickly to generate new antibodies against the emerging epitope,” Toledo clarifies. In the case of people who have overcome the infection, the vaccine “reinforces” this evolution-proof response.

Studies such as Schwartz’s cannot, nor do they intend, to delve into the immune response in all its depth and nuances. That is why Toledo reminds us that we must be cautious when taking laboratory experiments “to the street” because “losing neutralization [en muestras] It is not the same as not eliminating the virus in real life ”.

(SINC Agency)