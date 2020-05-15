If music has taught us all this time, it is that it can move masses to transform the world. In times where coronavirus is the theme around the world for obvious reasons, artists and bands have come out to play and compose songs that can ease the stress of being locked up. However, there are others who are using music to generate changes, such as Two Door Cinema Club.

After getting excited with their spectacular presentation at Corona Capital 2019 presenting their latest album, False Alarm and postponing the show they would give in the Tapatian version of the festival for this year, the irish band is back but in a very special way because they do not premiere songs, but they cover one of the greatest legends of music.

It turns out that Two Door Cinema Club has decided to do its bit against coronavirus from his trench, playing songs. And what better way to do it than with “Isolation”, one of the songs of the great John Lennon that in these times of quarantine and social isolation it seems that it has become a hymn at the moment we are living.

This cover is a real electro pop trip, full of synthesizers that has characterized this last facet of the band, we can hear Alex Trimble singing with an acoustic guitar the song that Lennon composed in 1970 to express the fear of loneliness and how these feelings create a lot of problems in the world.

All the profits generated by this single, Two Door Cinema Club will donate to the Extern Charity Foundation., which at the moment is feeding medical personnel who fight daily against COVID-19 on the front line in Belfast and also supports Ireland’s neediest people right now.

On choosing this song, the band wrote on social media their motives: “The ‘unprecedented’ expression does not do justice to the human cost that this bastard virus is having on people. We wanted to do something, even a small one, to help those who are especially vulnerable at the moment, so Alex has recorded a version of Lennon’s spectacular ‘Isolation’. ”

But enough talking and let’s move on to music, Listen below to the great version that Two Door Cinema Club made to “Isolation” by John Lennon:

By the way, remember that This Saturday May 16 at 9 pm will be the closing of the Special Chapter that Corona Capital put together to remember its tenth anniversary, a great plan for this weekend and that outright cannot be lost for anything in the world.

Besides having Leonora Milan, Ileana Rodríguez “Reclu”, Javier Aceves “Baxter”, Antonio Espinosa “Korno”, Leo Arriaga and of course everyone’s favorite, Francisco Alanís “Sopitas” talking about the moments that marked the festival, there will be special appearances by many bands like Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and of course, Two Door Cinema Club.

