Two domestic cats in New York state tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials reported Wednesday. Both are expected to recover

AP –

The cats apparently contracted the virus of people in their homes or neighborhoods, said the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC by its initials in English).

The finding adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals around the world. In March, COVID-19 disease was detected in seven tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo.

The federal authorities of the United States assure that, although it seems that some animals can contract the virus from people, there is no indication that animals transmit it to humans.

“We do not want people to panic. We do not want people to be afraid of pets or to flock to them for tests,” said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, an official with the CDC specialist in human-animal health links. “There is no evidence that pets are a factor in spreading this disease to people.”

Still, the CDC They advise people to prevent their pets from interacting with people or animals outside of their homes.

It is not recommended that diagnostic tests of the coronavirus in pets unless an animal has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and the animal has symptoms of the disease, said Dr. Jane Rooney of the USDA. If testing is warranted, veterinarians should contact state authorities to decide.

In most people, the coronavirus it causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. However, in some cases, especially older adults and people with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The two cats live in different parts of the state, but authorities did not specify where.

The first cat became ill a week after a person in her home had a brief respiratory illness, although the person’s condition was not confirmed to be COVID-19, Barton Behravesh said. The animal sometimes goes outside and possibly came into contact with an infected person in the area, added the doctor.

The owner of the second cat tested positive for COVID-19 before his pet became ill, authorities said. Another feline in the same house has shown no symptoms of the disease.

In March, a tigress at the Bronx Zoo was diagnosed with coronavirus, apparently the first confirmed case in an animal in the United States and the first tiger in the world. Nadia, 4, began showing signs of illness on March 27, 11 days after the zoo closed to the public due to virus.

Three other tigers and three lions later developed symptoms. Everyone has been recovering. The authorities of the animal center believe that some asymptomatic caregiver who had the virus it infected the animals.