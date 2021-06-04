Two-division champion Badou Jack will face Venezuelan Dervin Colina

As part of the Showtime PPV® co-main event this Sunday, June 6

MIAMI – The world champion of two divisions Badou jack will face the undefeated Dervin Hill in a 10-round light heavyweight fight as part of the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV this Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Colina will be the replacement for Jean Pascal, who was going to fight Jack before failing a pre-fight drug test.

The pay-per-view broadcast will begin live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will feature the former unified 154-pound champion. “Swift” Jarrett Hurd head to head 10 rounds with Luis Arias, and with former NFL star catcher Chad johnson debuting as a boxer against the versatile Brian maxwell.

Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) was born in Stockholm and represented the Gambia, his father’s native country, during the 2008 Olympics. Now he resides in Las Vegas and has just beaten Blake McKernan by unanimous decision in November 2020 after losing tightly to Pascal in 2019.

Jack captured the 168-pound world title by defeating Anthony Dirrell by majority decision in 2015 and successfully defended his belt three times before drawing a majority decision against James DeGale in one of the best fights of 2017.

Jack won the WBA light heavyweight title by defeating Nathan Cleverly in his first 175-pound fight before drawing a majority decision against Adonis Stevenson, the WBC champion at the time, in May 2018.

Venezuelan Colina (15-0, 13 KOs) is 33 years old and hails from the city of Medellín, Colombia. His arrival at the last minute to fight Jack will be his debut in the United States. Colina has competed at both super middleweight and light heavyweight in recent years and comes into this contest with a streak of six knockouts in a row at the June 6 appointment. Colina has been training under the tutelage of renowned coach Stacy McKinley in Pompano Beach, Florida for two months.

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is a special exhibition fight presented by Mayweather Promotions, FANMIO and Mavathltcs that will take place on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The evening’s broadcast will be produced by SHOWTIME PPV, will begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and can be purchased by going to SHOWTIME.com and FANMIO.com.

The preliminary card will feature Badou Jack against undefeated Dervin Colina in a 10-round fight, and former unified super welterweight champion "Swift" Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias in a 10-round contest. Additionally, former NFL star receiver Chad Johnson will be part of a fourth pay-per-view fight in his boxing debut during an exhibition fight against versatile boxer Brian Maxwell.