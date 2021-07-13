Two dividend stocks better than AT&T

AT&T looks like a great dividend share with the payment of an installment dividend yield of 7.3% that has grown consecutively for 36 years and only uses one 57% of free cash flow to pay it in the last 12 months. But Seagate Hldgs and Pepsico have a better outlook when it comes to dividends, according to Leo Sun in The Motley Fool.

AT&T shares also fell more than 30% in the last five years. After accounting for reinvested dividends, it returned a negative total return of 10%, while the S&P 500 generated a total return of more than 120%.

The decline was caused by the slowdown in the growth of its wireless business, the slow death of your business Pay TV and its misguided and debt-fueled acquisitions DirecTV and Time Warner.

The firm is trying to optimize its business again by selling 30% of DirecTV and merging WarnerMedia with Discovery into a new independent company. But as part of the WarnerMedia spin-off, AT&T plans reduce your dividend and finish his career as the Dividend Aristocrat of the S&P 500.

“AT&T could still pay a yield of 3% to 4% after the spin-off, but investors might be better off buying more reliable dividend stocks. Seagate and PepsiCo, which pay lower returns but have brighter prospects than AT&T, could be viable alternatives, “says Sun.

The business of traditional hard drives

Seagate and Western Digital have a near duopoly in the hard drives. But unlike WD, which generates about half of its revenue from SSD (Solid State Drives) flash-based, Seagate continues to primarily sell Traditional HDD.

The strategy may seem risky, as the SSDs are smaller, faster, more energy efficient, and less prone to damage than HDDs. But SSDs are still more expensive than HDD, and cost-conscious data center and enterprise customers generally prefer Cheaper HDDs with higher storage capacities.

To maintain that price advantage, it continually launches new high-capacity HDDs while reducing its sales of low-capacity HDDs, which face stiffer competition from SSDs in the consumer-oriented market. This cycle, which requires less capital than WD’s strategy of developing SSDs, generates a lot of excess cash for Seagate to spend on buybacks and dividends.

The firm has reduced its number of shares by 2. 3% for the past five years. He increased his dividend for the first time in four years in 2019, then increased that payment again last year. Pays a term yield of 3.1% and its dividend consumed only the 63% of your free cash flow for the past 12 months.

“Analysts expect Seagate’s revenue and earnings to rise 1% and 12%, respectively, this year, and its shares still look cheap at 12 times future earnings. Has obtained a impressive total yield of over 370% over the past five years, and its stock could continue to climb as it sells more hard drives to data-hungry customers, “Sun says.

More than sodas

PepsiCo may seem like a risky investment, as soda consumption rates are falling in many countries. But it not only sells carbonated beverages, it is a consumer staples giant that also sells non-carbonated beverages such as sports drinks, bottled water, teas and juices, as well as packaged foods through its divisions. Quaker Foods and Frito-Lay.

PepsiCo’s flagship soft drinks are evolving with versions with fewer calories, new flavors and smaller portions, and has repeatedly revamped its packaged foods to appeal to more health-conscious consumers.

Those efforts helped PepsiCo counter competition from private labels and benefit from the secular shift toward healthier food. They also allowed him to generate a lot of cash for buybacks and dividends.

The buybacks reduced their shares by approximately one 4% for the past five years. It also increased its dividend annually during 49 consecutive years, which means it is a Dividend Aristocrat who will be crowned Dividend King after just one more dividend increase. Pays a term yield of 2.9% and spent the 87% of your free cash flow on those payments during the last 12 months.

“Wall Street expects PepsiCo’s top earnings and earnings to grow 7% and 10%, respectively, this year. The stock is trading at reasonable future earnings of 23 times, and threw a 60% total yield for the past five years. Past performance does not guarantee future earnings, but its well-diversified business should continue to grow for years to come, ”Sun concludes.