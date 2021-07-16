Two deleted scenes from Loki’s final episode revealed

The Serie “Loki” has brought a completely new situation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is going to bring a tail in the future. The fans are still assimilating everything that is happening after the final episode that arrived this past Wednesday. In all the comments that are coming in, taking stock of that ending, additional details arrive.

The creative team behind the series has revealed two scenes that were proposed for this final chapter, but that for one reason or other were eliminated or discarded. They do not get to specify if they were shot, although it would seem that not.

Loki Final Episode Spoilers Notice

Loki and Sylvie vs. Miss Minutes

One scene has to do with Miss Minutes, one of the great surprises of the series and who returned for the final episode revealing that she knows more than she apparently led to believe. At the beginning of the episode, we see Loki and Sylvie having an encounter with the character. Apparently, the idea was that this encounter also became physical.

It was fun that you got the feeling that there is something a little more sinister about her, ”explains director Kate Herron. We always had a version where [Loki y Sylvie] they met her in the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of things [para ella].

She is a character who has shown two completely different faces, on the one hand an innocent appearance that allowed us to trust her, but then we saw her true face.

It was a really fun way to present quite a heady exhibition, ”adds writer Michael Waldron of what the character brings to the table. There is something singing and non-threatening about the way he speaks. But, nevertheless, when it transforms, and when it turns evil, it is suddenly very scary.

More by Mobius and Renslayer

On the other hand, one of the writers, Eric Martin, has confirmed that the pandemic directly impacted the series, just as it happened to “WandaVision” and to “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” All three series have had to make small adjustments, and in the case of “Loki”, it seems that it has been having to eliminate part of the dynamic between Mobius and Judge Renslayer.

I wish I had more time with Mobius and Renslayer, ”confirms Loki’s writer. He wanted to explore her more deeply and really see their relationship. But the covid got in the way and we just didn’t have time.

