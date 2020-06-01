Andalusia reaches the 1,419 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus after registering two deaths in 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which accounts for a slight increase in positive cases confirmed by PCR with 16 in a day in which the hospitalized drop below 100, assuming a drop of 30 admitted in 24 hours.

For the seventh consecutive day, the data disseminated by the Ministry of Health differ from that provided by the Ministry of Health, It reports five cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with six new hospitalized and one more ICU admission in the last seven days, period in which a death in Andalusia is accounted for.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, Andalusia totals 12,688 cases confirmed by PCR since the start of the pandemic, 16 more in 24 hours, less than the 25 on Friday.

Andalusia has registered two deaths, while on Saturday three people died. However, on Friday no person perished and this was the second day in the community without deaths from Covid-19 since March after last Monday, May 18. Three people died Thursday, five on Wednesday and 14 on Tuesday, which in turn was the worst record since May 9.

For its part, the number of hospitalized keeps its positive evolution and remains stable at 6,261, one more in 24 hours, after nine on Saturday, four on Friday, two on Thursday and none on Wednesday. The number of ICU patients remains at 770 on Saturday, when two more patients are admitted to these units.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the cumulative number of cured, which reaches 13,257 with a daily increase of 66, lower than the 199 on Saturday, 201 on Friday, 167 on Thursday, 196 on Wednesday and 264 on Tuesday.

According to Health counseling, Andalusian hospitals continue to lower the healthcare pressure for the Covid-19 and this Sunday they register 100 admitted patients, 30 fewer in 24 hours, of which 34 are in an ICU, one more than on Saturday.