Two dead when a Tesla crashed in Texas that was circulating without a driver

Updated Sunday, April 18, 2021 – 20:42

The vehicle was speeding and crashed into a tree, according to authorities.

Two men died after a vehicle Tesla, believed to be driving with no one in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree Saturday night north of Houston

One of the men was in the front passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, local press reported, citing an interview with the sheriff of Precinct 4 of the Harris County,Mark Herman.

The vehicle went through a curve at high speed before crash into a tree around 11:25 pm local time, the official told the newspaper.

“Our preliminary investigation is determining, but is not yet complete, that no one was behind the wheel of that vehicle,” the sheriff said. “We’re almost 99.9% safe. “

The lifeguards took a few four hours and about 32,000 gallons of water to put out the fire, Herman said. Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration They did not respond to questions to comment on the case.

Authorities were still investigating as of Sunday morning whether the front passenger airbag was activated, the report added.

