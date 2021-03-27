Two dead left behind shootings in tourist area of ​​Virginia

Massive police scene at the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront. Overheard a police officer say, “this is bad.” I am currently waiting for an official release from police. # 13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/U4f7e5m82E – Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@ 13AliWeatherton) March 27, 2021

At least ten people were shot and two died last night in two related incidents in Virginia Beach, a coastal city in Virginia.

No information has been released on how many gunmen there were or their motives. Officers patrolling the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue in a tourist area of ​​the city heard multiple gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. At the crime scene, between 17th and 22nd Street, at least eight shooting victims were found, according to the Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

A police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car while responding to the emergency. An adult woman died from her gunshot wounds at the scene, Pix11 reported.

While officers were actively working, additional shots were fired nearby in the area of ​​20th Street and Pacific Avenue. There Another crime scene was reported where a suspect “related to the above incident” confronted an officer, resulting in a shooting involving police. That male suspect is dead authorities said.

Several people are in custody, but his involvement in any of the shootings is unclear, according to authorities.

Virginia Beach police initially confirmed that there had been an oceanfront shooting with “multiple victims,” ​​ABC News reported.

