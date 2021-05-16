Two dead and two injured in a multiple accident on the M-50 at the height of Majadahonda

Two men, one 86 and the other 35, have died this Sunday at colliding your vehicles head-on in a multiple accident occurred in the outer ring of the M-50, at the height of Majadahonda, has reported a spokesman for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

The first call to the emergency services took place at 10 am. The 112 has derived notice to Local Police, Civil Guard and firefighters of the Community. When the first crews arrived, they verified that there was a person in each of the vehicles that collided head-on, and the death of both without possibility of resuscitation.

The firefighters have proceeded to release the bodies, that they were both trapped. The road has been cut short by the intervention of the emergency services.

It has also been attended to two more injured with mild prognosis. Thus, a 53-year-old woman has suffered an anxiety crisis and has been transferred to the Puerta de Hierro hospital by Summa. A 64-year-old man with chest trauma has been transferred to this same hospital by the Civil Guard.

The civil Guard investigate the circumstances of the accident although one of the two most affected cars could be circulating in the opposite direction.