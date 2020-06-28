© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Two dead and four wounded after shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

Two people were killed and four others were injured after a shooting this Saturday at a Walmart distribution center in northern California, a hospital official confirmed to NBC News, the sister network of Telemundo.

The attack, which occurred in the city of Red Bluff, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Allison Hendrickson, a spokeswoman for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, said two people died and four others were in good health in that care center.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for details on how or why the shooting unfolded.

More information soon …