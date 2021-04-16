Two dead and four injured in a house fire with a punctured light in Cassà de la Selva

Two people have died and four have been injured this Friday due to smoke inhalation in a house fire in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). The mayor, Robert Mundet, has pointed out that it is an occupied apartment with a punctured light.

As reported by the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat, the fire, which has already been extinguished, It was started for reasons that are being investigated around 8:40 this Friday in a house in Cassà de la Selva, inside which the emergency teams have located two fatalities.

Due to the fire, which has affected a house located on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Carrer del Raval de Cassà, four people have also been poisoned by smoke inhalation, three of which have been evacuated to the Santa Caterina hospital, in Girona, while the other has been discharged on the spot.

The inspector of the Mossos d’Esquadra Xavier Domènech has specified that the bodies of the two people who have died are in very bad condition and that surely DNA will have to be used to confirm identity.

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have displaced ten endowments terrestrial to the place of the fire and, after extinguishing it, they have proceeded to ventilate the farm.

Subsequently, the neighbors who had left the building on their own feet they have been able to return to their respective homes.

The Emergency Medical System (SEM) has mobilized eight units until there, they have been in charge of treating the four poisoned by smoke inhalation.

The Fire Brigade of the Generalitat is currently reviewing the building in which the fire took place and the one adjacent to it, while the Mossos d’Esquadra they have sent three Citizen Security units and one from the Investigation Group.

Occupied floor

“What happened today is a disgrace, but it was predictable “, said the mayor of Cassà de la Selva, Robert Mundet. The mayor specifies that the town has “a problem with occupied floors”: “A problem that often ends badly, as unfortunately happened today.

Mundet has explained that this block was occupied the ground floor where there was the fire and that in the neighboring building there are eight more floors with squatters. According to the mayor, the Local Police have been monitoring the situation for “weeks” because it has generated complaints and conflict with neighbors.

The mayor has explained that two weeks ago they cut the power on the floor where the fire has been. “Both in this block and in the neighboring one, the Local Police carry out an exhaustive follow-up. We cut the electricity and, apparently, they have once again removed the power lines and connected to the electricity in a fraudulent way,” said Mundet.