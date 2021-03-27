Two dead and eight wounded in two shootings in Virginia Beach

Two people were killed and eight others injured Friday night in two apparently related shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at a time when the debate over gun control in the United States was reignited.

Police in that coastal city in southeastern Virginia were patrolling the boardwalk at the stroke of midnight when they heard “multiple gunshots” and found several wounded, officers explained in a statement early Saturday morning.

Eight people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, in some cases serious, while a police officer was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with “minor injuries,” the police said.

An adult woman died at the scene as a result of a gunshot, while the other mortal victim, a man, was registered in a second shooting “related” to the previous one, according to the official statement. He himself was killed by a police officer.

“It was a very chaotic night on the beach, with different crime scenes,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate explained at a press conference.

The authorities did not clarify whether the man who was killed by the agent was the author of the shooting that left one dead and eight injured and they affirmed that they have no information about a possible suspect in that first event and are continuing to investigate him, for which they asked for citizen collaboration.

The event occurred just as the debate on gun control in the United States was reopened, following the shootings this Monday in a supermarket in Boulder (Colorado).

However, attempts by President Joe Biden and his party to reform gun control legislation are unlikely to succeed in the US Senate, where the Republican minority has enough votes to prevent any such change.