Two dead after a collision with a car in the opposite direction in La Carlota

Two people have passed away and four others have been injured in a traffic accident in which a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction has collided with other cars on the A-4 near La Carlota (Córdoba).

112 has explained that the incident took place around 9:15 p.m. this Saturday, when several citizens warned that a vehicle in the opposite direction It had collided with other cars at kilometer 426, between the Cordovan towns of Aldea Quintana and La Carlota.

The coordinating center notified the Civil Guard, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the La Carlota Firefighters, since there could be trapped people inside the damaged vehicles.

Two people died in the accident, of which more data is unknown, and others four were injured, which are two women of 36 and 62 years, a man of 54 years and another person of 31, who were evacuated by the health services to the Reina Sofía Hospital in the Cordovan capital.

One person of the four injured in the accident stay in resuscitation at the Reina Sofía University Hospital, while the other three did not require hospital admission.

This has been reported by sources from the health center. When he comes out of resuscitation, this person will be able to go to the ward throughout the day, without having to go through the intensive care unit (ICU). Your state is stable within gravity.

The accident, of which no further data has emerged, caused the cut of the two lanes of the A-4 towards Madrid, although circulation was restored this Saturday night, according to sources from the Civil Guard.