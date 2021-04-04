Two cyclists expelled from the Tour of Flanders in the middle of the race due to an incident that almost caused several falls

The belgian Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin-Fenix) and the Kazakh Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier) have been expelled from the Flanders Tour in the middle of the race for the jury of stewards by starring in a shoving incident in the first kilometers.

While the first breakout of the test was forming, Fedorov tried to initiate a counterattack, which did not please Vergaerde. The Belgian came up to the level of the Kazakh and hit him with his shoulder.

The stewards saw the images and decided to exclude Vergaerde, partner of the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, great favorite to prevail in Oudenaarde, and Fedorov.