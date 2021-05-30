Two cyclists are killed in Alicante and Navarra in just a few hours

The difficult coexistence on the highway of the car drivers and cyclists He has lived a tragic Sunday due to the death of two of the latter in two parts of Spain.

The first deceased cyclist was run over at kilometer 68 of the N-121-B, in the Port of Otsondo, in Baztán, has informed the Provincial Police. The event occurred at 4:31 p.m. and patrols from the Pamplona Provincial Road Safety Police and Elizondo Citizen Security have been mobilized to the place.

The investigation of the outrage, which continues to be open, is being carried out by the Pamplona Police Attendance team. They are looking for a “Audi or similar dark” as a possible aggressor.

We are looking for Audi or similar dark, with a broken window and side blow. RT Any information at 948-20-29-20. # ColaboraciónCiudadana – Foral Police – Foruzaingoa (@policiaforal_na) May 30, 2021

The other incident has occurred in Benidorm (Alicante). A 60-year-old man has died after being hit by an undetermined vehicle. The event occurred at 12.50 pm this Sunday at kilometer 148 of the N-332 road as it passed through the town of Benidorm.

The 60-year-old man has been run over by a tourist when he was cycling on a straight section of the road, according to the same sources.