Risk rating agency Fitch Ratings joined its counterpart Moody’s by lowering Argentina’s sovereign note to a restricted default category this afternoon, due to the government’s decision to postpone the payment of the bonds in dollars issued under local law for about 9000 millions of dollars.

“The downgrade of the sovereign rating of Argentine foreign debt to Restricted Default is a consequence of the Argentine government decree to postpone the next payments of the foreign currency debt issued under local law. For Fitch, this fact constitutes a forced debt exchange and a default of the country’s sovereign obligations ”, The firm expressed from New York.

Meanwhile, the head of sovereign analysts for the Moody’s region, Gabriel Torreshe explained to Infobae from New York that for that rating agency today’s decision also constitutes a “Selective Default”, given that it is a non-voluntary exchange for the holders of these bonds.

Moody’s had downgraded the sovereign debt rating before the decree was released and, with this measure, reaffirmed its negative view on the country’s repayment prospects.

For his part, Fitch maintained that “the new unilateral profile of the debt in dollars issued locally is carried out in the midst of an ongoing discussion with foreign creditors to restructure Argentina’s foreign legal bonds. The authorities have published new projections that indicate that Argentina’s sovereign debt is unsustainable, which requires substantial relief from commercial creditors. “

Immediately, he clarified that “a formal exchange offer has not yet been presented; the loss that creditors would be willing to accept remains highly uncertain, and whether the necessary majorities can be achieved to achieve the collective action clauses ”and avoid an agreement without defaulting.

This situation, according to Fitch, “poses risks of prolonged negotiations and non-compliance with direct payment, given that the authorities have expressed a decreasing appetite to continue serving the interests of the bonds with international reserves,” as explained by the last week the economy minister, Martín Guzmán.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s local currency bonds continue to be rated ‘RD’ by Fitch, “given that the authorities have continued with a strategy of exchanging peso-denominated debt instruments in terms that Fitch has considered in difficulties.”