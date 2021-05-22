Two COVID-19 vaccine injections effective against Indian variant: English health authority

LONDON (Reuters) – Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are almost as effective against the rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as they are against the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, officials said on Saturday. English health authorities.

The British Health Minister said the data was groundbreaking and he is increasingly hopeful that the government will be able to lift more of the restrictions it applied to stem the spread of COVID-19 next month.

A study by Public Health England (PHE) revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic variant B.1.617.2 disease two weeks after the second dose.

This compares with 93% effectiveness against the “Kent” variant B.1.1.7, which is the dominant one in the UK.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic Indian variant disease, compared with 66% efficacy against Kent variant, PHE said.

“I am more and more sure that we are on the path laid out, because these data show that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the Indian variant),” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told media.

According to government plans, the lifting of the remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus will occur from June 21.

The UK has launched Europe’s fastest vaccination program to date, but has faced a new challenge due to the spread of the variant first identified in India.

Data released on Saturday showed that new COVID-19 cases reported in the UK increased by 10.5% in the seven days to May 22, although they are still a fraction of the levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered to accelerate the administration of the second remaining doses to those over 50 and clinically vulnerable people.

PHE said that a first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic disease of B.1.617.2 after three weeks, less than its 50% efficacy against B.1.1.7.

Hancock said that showed that getting both doses of the vaccine was “absolutely vital.”

(Written by William Schomberg; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)