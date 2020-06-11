Two statues of Christopher Columbus, in two different cities in the United States, have been vandalized amid the movement to remove monuments of controversial historical figures from public space, unleashed in the wake of protests over the death of African-American citizen George Floyd, the past May 25, suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer. In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of the conqueror in a central park was demolished after a demonstration in support of indigenous communities. After knocking her down, they set her on fire and threw her into a pond. In Boston, another statue of Columbus was beheaded.

The movement against systemic racism and police violence unleashed after Floyd’s death has thus opened a new front: that of the historical memory of the United States. Numerous monuments of figures from the Confederate States, defenders of white supremacy and slavery in the Civil War have been removed from public spaces throughout the country. Anger has also turned against tributes to Columbus, celebrated for centuries in the United States despite its historic place in violence against Native Americans.

Two weeks after the wick was lit in Minneapolis, the protest has transcended American borders and gone global. The looting and violent episodes registered in the first days have disappeared as the demands of the protesters have materialized. Local and national administrations in various countries have announced legislative reforms. In the United States, the last has been the District of Columbia, which encompasses the city of Washington, the capital of the country, where a series of reforms have been approved, including the prohibition of hiring police officers with a history of misbehavior and the obligation to make public the names of the agents who use force against citizens. Big cities like Los Angeles and New York have promised to withdraw funding from their police forces and to use those funds for social services. And Congress is debating a bill, spearheaded by the Democratic majority in the lower house, which raises the most ambitious federal police involvement in recent history.

Five months after the elections, the death of George Floyd has placed the issue of systemic racism, in addition to the excesses of the police, at the center of the political debate. As for monuments, from Indiana to Florida, at least 10 Confederate statues have been removed since the protests began. And the target of anger has spread to the symbols of colonization, for the damage that it did to indigenous communities.

In recent years, the controversy surrounding the figure of Columbus has grown, which in the United States is associated more with his Italian origin than with Spanish history. A movement of historical revisionism rejects his mythification as a benefactor discoverer. Last year, the District of Columbia joined 130 cities and eight states across the country that replaced the Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day. Something that President Trump rejected. “For me it will always be Columbus Day,” he said.

Also in the UK, where protests hit hard last weekend, a rebellion has broken out against statues reminiscent of the country’s racist past, particularly those commemorating characters related to the slave trade. London’s Mayor Labor, Sadiq Khan, has announced the launch of a commission that “will review and enhance the diversity of public monuments” in the British capital.