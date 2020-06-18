The coronavirus got fully into the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Government on Calle Uspallata: two collaborators close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They tested positive and the Ministry of Health, headed by Fernán Quirós, He ordered to hyster almost the entire cabinet, as he was able to reconstruct this means from official sources.

The alert went on after the positive analysis of the former governor was confirmed Maria Eugenia Vidal, who on Friday visited the offices of the Head of Government to share a lunch with Rodríguez Larreta, the senator Martin Lousteau and Emilio Monzó, the former president of the lower house. Lousteau reported late in the afternoon that his analysis had been negative. Rodríguez Larreta had done the same in the morning, very early. Monzó’s negative result came after 21.

However, late at night, according to high sources in the City, there were two results that were positive and that made the Buenos Aires administration more uneasy. Is about Federico Dibenedetto, in charge of the Government’s communication content -one of Rodríguez Larreta’s historical advisers-, and Emmanuel Ferrario -of Strategic Affairs-, a former Vidal official who moved to the City after December and that the former president lost the elections to Axel Kicillof.

The same routine of the head of the City indicated to him at this time to a good part of the cabinet, which according to they will be confirmed from tomorrow on by the close contacts with the positive cases mentioned. Most will work remotely starting this Thursday and until further notice.

To make matters worse, as they remarked, in the Uspallata building the use of the chinstrap inside the building was not common these days.

« Some ministers have already met, » confirmed from the Health area. The rest, they added, will be analyzed between tomorrow and Friday.

After 20 it was also known that Federico Salvai, the former head of the Buenos Aires Cabinet and the most trusted leader of Vidal, and his wife, the former minister Carolina Stanley, received the negative result after the test they underwent after they found out the confirmation of the former governor, who had been received in the department both days ago.

The question for these hours is whether it was Vidal who circulated the virus through the Buenos Aires government headquarters on his visit last Friday, or if the two positive cases of Dibenedetto and Ferrario were contracted in another area.

The truth is that the former governor tested positive after a meeting that she held hours before lunch in question with Alex Campbell, the Buenosairean deputy who answers him politically and who made it official that he had been infected this Monday, as presumed by close contacts of the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, admitted to the Llavallol hospital.

The diners of that lunch, which was going to be somewhat more crowded and that on the way decided to reduce it, highlight that they kept a distance of three meters between chair and chair and that it was an « essential » meal to analyze issues related to the crisis. Controversy had arisen on social networks for the organization of such food and the essentiality of it.

Meanwhile, there is concern for the health of Alberto Fernández: The Presidential Medical Unit officially announced at noon on Wednesday that the head of state must remain in Olivos due to the evolution of infections in the AMBA. On Tuesday, the President reportedly met with Rodríguez Larreta. The information was neither confirmed nor denied by the environment of the President or by the head of the Government.