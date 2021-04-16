two clubs with history for a historic final

The traditionally known as classic Athletic – Barcelona dates back to the 20s of the last century, marking the centenary of this decade, which is why it constitutes one of the oldest rivalries in the history of Spanish football, having created a true football legend around you.

This classic has unique components such as the fact that two of the oldest teams in Spain (the Barcelona, founded in 1899, and the Athletic, founded a year before), or that both clubs have participated in every season of the league since its inception, so we are dealing with two teams that have forged the history of the Spanish soccer league year after year.

But the story does not end here: The Copa del Rey is the oldest tournament in Spanish football and the classic Athletic – Barcelona, ​​their longest running match, going back for the first time to 1920 and having been held eight times to date.

Kings of cups

If we turn our eyes to the level of both clubs in the legendary tournament, the record cannot be surpassed: Barcelona and Athletic hold the Copa del Rey trophy records, with the first as the highest historical winner with 30 cups behind him and the second following closely with 23 trophies.

Without a doubt, tournament and classic are united by a historical halo of football legend and tradition.

The first head to head: Copa del Rey 1920

As mentioned above, their first face-to-face took place in the final of the Copa del Rey in 1920, on May 2. The game takes place under a lawn soaked by rain and in a Molinón stadium filled with the Bilbao fans. Despite the fact that the match started very evenly, a controversial decision by the referee Bertrán de Lis, who annulled an Athletic penalty goal because one of his players had entered the area before the kick and, instead of repeating the shot , signals a fault against the people of Bilbao, decants the game towards Barça, who would finally win by two goals against Athletic getting his fourth trophy in a decade.

This match was surrounded by a huge scandal in relation to the refereeing performance, but it served for FC Barcelona to start stand out as a winning team determined to be crowned in the Olympus of national football.

First league match in 1929

The first clash in the Spanish League between both clubs is nine years later, in 1929, in which Athletic consumes its revenge with an overwhelming 5-1. In any case, the result would not be premonitory regarding the outcome of the championship, which Barcelona would win, rising with the first title in the history of the First Division of Spain.

Spain Supercup

Of the six Super Cup clashes held over the years between Barça and Athletic, the first took place in 1983. In the first leg the Catalans win 3-1 and in the return match Athletic 1-0, resulting in the victory of Barcelona by global calculation.

The last Super Cup played between the eternal rivals took place this year, in which the Basque team has beaten Barcelona for the second time (It already did in 2015).

Clashes beyond our borders

In the context of international championships, the head-to-head matches between the two clubs are reduced by one collision in the UEFA Cup (now called UEFA Europa League) in which Athletic beat the Blaugrana, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

