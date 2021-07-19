Two civil servants, facing possible jail sentences for disclosing data

Divorced and with a daughter in common, the couple did not have a good relationship and had taken their differences to court on several occasions. In such a context, El Heraldo de Aragón recounts,the complainant’s ex-mother-in-law and her ex-sister-in-law took advantage of the access provided to the system by their status as civil servants and they accessed their history and that of some of their relatives. Now both face possible jail time and fines.

The two women, mother and daughter, are accused of accessing the records of the ex-partner of their daughter and sister, respectively. (Photo: .)

The Prosecutor asks for CC, former sister-in-law and official of the Miguel Servet hospital, two years in jail. For the mother of this, MM, a worker of the General Council of Aragon, four. Both are accused of a alleged crime of revealing secrets and another against computer freedom. The complainant discovered that something was happening when, during the process to request the extension of visits to his daughter, he saw that the answer he received contained information about her father that even he did not know. Then, in May 2019, he denounced his ex-partner on the assumption that the data had been obtained illegally.

Following the complaint, the Technological Crimes group of the National Police investigated what happened and in his report he recorded an entry in the medical record in March 2018, concluding that it occurred without “authorization to make the consultation”. In June 2020, and through the information provided by the General Treasury of Social Security, it was determined that the complainant’s former mother-in-law allegedly had access to information regarding, among other aspects, his affiliation to Social Security, social benefits and the historical contribution bases. In addition to some data related to the paternal grandparents of your granddaughter.

In his report, the Prosecutor’s office does not see “accredited” in the complainant and his family “psychological damage”, but the “Violation of the right to have your data not be consulted more than by duly authorized persons ”. In addition to the request for prison sentences, he also asks for compensation of 1,200 euros for the ex-partner of his daughter and sister and 600 euros for his parents and stepfather.

Regarding the background to the case that is now being tried, El Heraldo de Aragón summarizes that during the holidays the father and the mother of the girl took turns in custody every 15 days and that it is she who has custody as the judge considers that the least have “greater roots” with their maternal family. In previous trials, the now plaintiff has been acquitted of the accusation of gender violence due to “vexatious expressions” as it has not been proven, an expert considered that he had no mental health problems and has also been acquitted of an accusation of disclosure of secrets .

