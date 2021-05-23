Two Chinese scientists who warned of the coronavirus now warn of the danger of a new virus

Two Chinese scientists, Weifeng Shi and George Fu Gao, have published an article in the journal Science in which they warn that after the coronavirus pandemic another may come: the H5N8 flu, also known as bird flu.

“The Global Spread of H5N8 Avian Flu Viruses it is a public health problem “, Chinese scientists say. Gao heads the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Shi is the director of the Reference Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Shandong Universities.

Both participated in the identification of Sars-CoV-2 in late 2019, the virus that has caused the devastating coronavirus pandemic. And his prediction for bird flu is not rosy. In his opinion, H5N8 can causer “disastrous pandemics” in humanity.

“It is imperative that the global spread and potential risk of H5N8 avian influenza viruses to birds is not ignored. poultry, wild birds and for global public health, “say these scientists.

Last February, cases of bird flu infection were reported in seven employees of a chicken farm in Astrakhan, Russia, which raised all the alarms.

On February 18, Russia notified the World Health Organization of the detection of this bird flu in seven human clinical samples. It was the first reported detection of this virus in humans.

The WHO was cautious in such cases and stated that the risk of human-to-human transmission was low, and in fact did not set any alerts nor did he recommend any precautions about entering and leaving Russia.

In addition, at the end of February the European agency ECDC carried out a risk assessment and also rated it as “low” for workers in the poultry and chicken industries. “very low” for the general population.