Two cheap Wall Street stocks

As explained Rachel Warren in The Motley Fool, in this duo there is an action known to all as Pfizer, especially in times of pandemic, and Jushi Holdings.

Jushi: exposure to cannabis

Jushi is a small capitalization company dedicated to cannabis which has great potential in the long term. It has brands such as Tasteology, Nira and The Lab Concentrates. It also has a chain of Retail stores in Pennsylvania, Illinois, California and Virginia.

2020 was a great year for the firm that registered an increase of almost 700% in revenue and 760% in gross profit.

In the first quarter of 2021 reported an increase in income from 30% and closing with $ 168 million in cash and short-term investments.

Jushi closed in April the acquisition of a group of marijuana growing, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Nevada and announced more pending deals that are scheduled to close later this year. On Ohio, the purchase of OhiGrow will make the firm the owner of one of the 34 state licensed growers, a key market for medical marijuana. And in Massachusetts, where cannabis is legal for both medical and recreational purposes, you plan to acquire Nature’s Remedy, owner of a growing and manufacturing facility, as well as two retail dispensaries.

“As Jushi continues to increase its presence in the coming years, its balance sheet and share price could also increase considerably. This is a great time to take advantage of the cheap share price of this premium marijuana stock to capitalize on its long-term potential, ”Warren says.

Pfizer: development of the first against coronavirus

Pfizer was the center of attention after developing together with the German BioNTech Sp ADS the first vaccine against the covid-19 call Comirnaty, which was authorized on an emergency basis by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This vaccine is having a decisive impact on the balance of the firm with which it hopes to win $ 26 million in revenue this year alone.

During the first quarter of 2021, it reported a staggering revenue growth of 42% year over year. But it has plenty of other products beyond its coronavirus vaccine to trust the company. Even if the aforementioned vaccine is excluded, it still reported excellent revenue growth of 8% with respect to the period of the previous year.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccine sales, strong revenue expansion during the first quarter was driven by steady one- to double-digit percentage revenue increases in its core business segments. For example, sales in the segments of oncology, internal medicine and rare diseases they shot up 16%, 10% and 25%, respectively. Among its best-selling drugs, the blood thinner Eliquis, heart failure medications Vyndaqel and Vyndamax, and rheumatoid arthritis medicine, Xeljanz, posted sales earnings of the 25%, 88% and 18%, respectively. Management now forecasts full-year revenue in the range of $ 70.5 billion to $ 72.5 billion.

“Pfizer is also an attractive option for investors looking for dividends. The stock is yielding a healthy 4% at the time of this writing. Plus, it’s trading at just 20 times the bottom line. The combination of Pfizer’s affordability and the attractive mix of growth and value it offers to investors makes this action an obvious buy in any market environment, ”concludes Warren.