Two charred people die in a traffic accident in Toledo

Two people They have died charred when they left the road and their vehicle caught fire when falling down an embankment when they were driving this afternoon on a hill from the Toledo town of San Pablo de los Montes.

Sources of the emergency and emergency service 112 have informed Efe that the Regional Health Service has not yet been able to provide information on the affiliation of those affected, who have died on the spot.

⚠️Two deceased after suffering a road departure. The event took place on a hill in San Pablo de los Montes #Toledo. It has started a fire that is being extinguished by firefighters. # 112clm – 112 Castilla-La Mancha (@ 112clm) May 14, 2021

Due to the collision, which occurred around four thirty in the afternoon, the vehicle they were traveling in has started to burn, what has caused a fire, in whose extinction the Orgaz firefighters have participated and which has been totally extinguished around seven in the afternoon.

He has participated in the operation a basic life support ambulance that has been unable to do anything for the injured and Civil Guard agents have also traveled to the scene.