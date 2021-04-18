two championships in 20 years and the curse of 20 titles

The beginning of the new millennium, Lions of Caracas, most awarded team and one of the most iconic in the entire Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), was acquired by the Cisneros Organization, What if you never imagined is that that purchase would bring what could easily be the worst years in the history of this team.

On April 18, 2001, the team Lions of Caracas changed ownership. The Cisneros Organization, being represented as Ateneas Sports Holding, it entered into negotiations with the Morales y Prieto family, to buy all the shares and, in this way, venture into a different field full of great challenges such as the LVBP.

During the beginning of the era Cisneros, the Lions of Caracas without a doubt they were the team to beat in the LVBP And with the names of the players they had, they wanted to return to the top of the Venezuelan ball since they had not won since the 1994-1995 season.

Bob Abreu, Omar Daal, Roger Cedeño, Ugueth Urbina, Alex González, were among the first players to wear the uniform of the Lions of Caracas at the beginning of the era of Cisneros Organization, of the largest entrepreneurs in Venezuela and who now seek to be important in the LVBP.

To the bad luck of the fans of the capital, the purchase of the Cisneros Organization was not entirely positive for the Lions of Caracas, since today, on the 20th anniversary of their purchase, “Los Melenudos” have only two championships in the LVBP, without a doubt a curse for those who live in the stadium of the UCV.

Even part of the Caracas fanatic has expressed their discontent with the team’s failures and have undoubtedly asked for the sale of the Organization Cisneros of the Lions, this hungry for triumph and championships in the LVBP.

It took four years for the Cisneros will celebrate their first championship in the LVBP, but to date, Lions of Caracas they have half their time without winning a title and being at the top of the Venezuelan ball.

The Lions of Caracas with the Cisneros They have had great players, among Creoles and imported, they have had the best in the field of play and even so in 20 years of management, they do not enjoy positive things in the LVBP.

By 2021, Luis Ávila (president) and the Cisneros will continue to command the Lions of Caracas and with the hiring of José Alguacil as new manager they will go in search of a championship that since the 2009-2010 season they have not raised in the LVBP.

Should they sell the Cisneros the organization Lions of Caracas?