Two cases of covid-19 reported on first cruise in the US

Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Celebrity Millenium, the first large cruise ship to set sail in North America after the lifting of the ban on navigation due to the pandemic, The parent company Royal Caribbean reported this Thursday.

Miami World / diariolasamericas

“Two passengers sharing a cabin aboard the Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required tests at the end of the cruise, “the company reported, adding that” this demonstrates the rigorous sanitary protocols. “

The Celebrity millenium It departed on Saturday from Philipsburg, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, for a week-long tour with stops in Barbados, Aruba and Curaçao.

The crew and 95% of the approximately 500 passengers on board had vaccination documents, following the protocols required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States. The minors showed negative tests for COVID-19.

The infected people are asymptomatic, isolated and under medical supervision, continued Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises.

These contagions occur at a time when the cruise industry is eager to sail from the United States again and begins planning trips this summer.

However, cruise lines face a difficult tug-of-war in Florida – the epicenter of the industry – as state law prevents businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, while operators need to request it to ensure travel safety.