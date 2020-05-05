Tuesday 05 May, 2020

On the return to training at the German club, the coronavirus test was carried out on all the workers involved. A footballer and a physical therapist tested positive, so they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine before resuming practice.

The Bundesliga continues to advance firmly in its idea of ​​returning as soon as possible. This Monday, the German teams returned to practice, and within the established protocol, all the workers involved had to undergo the COVID-19 test. In this context, alarms went off in Borussia Mönchengladbach, where two of its officials tested positive.

Both a footballer and a physical therapist who works as a local in Borussia Park, were detected as carriers of coronaviruses, so they must undergo a quarantine for 14 days, before being able to resume face-to-face training with the rest of the workers. of the club.

The German Football League confirmed that there are a total of 10 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Bundesliga teams, which includes the first and second divisions of football in that country. In this way, all those affected must take their safeguards, while the rest of their colleagues can return to group practices.

As we have previously mentioned in Prensaf Fútbol, ​​only the thumb is missing from the German government, to carry out the return plan of the Bundesliga, which contemplates the return of football on May 15.