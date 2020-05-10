Saturday 09 May, 2020

In the framework of the return to training, this team detected two infected with coronavirus on campus, so all the players underwent a 14-day quarantine. In this way, the club will not be able to restart its participation in Bundesliga 2 on May 17.

The soccer machinery in Germany is already starting to oil again. After the confirmation given by the government authorities, who gave the green light to the restart of the Bundesliga on May 16, the teams gradually returned to training. In this context, the Dynamo Dresden detected COVID-19 infections on its campus.

Club officials were subjected to massive coronavirus tests when they resumed face-to-face practices on May 3, at which time two cases of COVID-19 carriers emerged within the team. As a preventive measure, the Dynamo Dresden decided to subject all its workers to a 14-day quarantine.

As a consequence, the team will not be able to restart Bundesliga 2 like all other clubs in the competition. Dynamo Dresden was scheduled to play a game against Hannover 96 on May 17, valid for the date 27 of the German second division tournament. But this game will not be able to be carried out, due to the decision to isolate its staff.

Club sports manager Ralf Minge provided details of the situation, stating that “in recent weeks we have made tremendous personal and logistical efforts to strictly implement all prescribed hygiene and medical measures. We are in contact with the German Football League to coordinate the steps to follow. The fact is that we cannot train or play matches for the next fourteen days. “

Thus, the Bundesliga organization suffers its first setback in order to become the first of the great European football competitions to resume its activities.