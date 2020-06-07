Two Buffalo police officers, NYThey were charged with assault and suspended without pay after they were caught on camera pushing a 75-year-old protester, an action that caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Police officers Aaron Torglaski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were charged virtually on Saturday morning and charged with second-degree assault, a serious crime, reported NBC-affiliated WGRZ.

Torglaski and McCabe pleaded not guilty and will have their hearing on July 20. Both were released on bond.

WGRZ reported that a large crowd of officers and firefighters stood in front of the Buffalo City Court during the arraignment as a show of solidarity until officers left the scene.

Huge applause from the crowd of law enforcement and first responders as the two officers who at the center of the viral video Thursday exit the county courthouse. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rcD0O9YSUp – Nate Benson (@natebenson) June 6, 2020

The incident occurred Thursday, shortly after the city’s curfew.

Journalists from Spectrum News Buffalo and WBFO were reporting from Niagara Square when they witnessed officers in a row to reject protesters calling for police accountability and racial justice after the death of George Floyd. In one of the videos, the old man calmly approaches the officers, apparently to ask them a question, but they pushed him back.

The push caused the protester, later identified as Martin Gugino, to lose his balance, fall, and hit his head on the concrete. Gugino was apparently knocked unconscious and blood came out of his ears.

WGRZ initially reported that the Buffalo Police Department said the man was injured after tripping and falling. A Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, our sister network NBC News reported.

In a statement provided by Gugino’s lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, he said that his client was in serious but stable condition, and is alert.

“Mr. Gugino has been a peaceful protester for a long time, a human rights defender and a fan of the United States Constitution for many years,” the statement read. “Mr. Gugino requests privacy for himself and his family while he recovers. He appreciates all the good wishes he has received and requests that any other protest continue to be peaceful. ”

Current situation in #Buffalo as police work to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in Niagara Square. Caution: there is some vulgar language in the video. Tune to @SPECNewsBuffalo for the latest. Video Courtesy: Photojournalist Anthony Nelson pic.twitter.com/nP4AXgQGeR – Katie Gibas (@KatieGibasTV) June 5, 2020

On Friday, 57 special squad officers at the Buffalo Police Department resigned their posts a day after their colleagues were suspended, WGRZ reported.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the decision made for two of its members who were simply executing orders,” said John Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Charitable Association.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says there are plans to maintain law enforcement and ensure public safety. City Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said that all members who voluntarily relinquished the assignment are still employed by the Department.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the local district attorney should investigate the case for possible criminal charges.

Except for that, the governor believes that officers should be fired. Cuomo said he had spoken to the injured protester and said the video clip of the encounter “made him sick to the stomach.”

“It is fundamentally offensive and terrifying,” said Cuomo. “About us? How do we get to this place? ”

Cuomo later said in a tweet that the actions of the officers “offend our sense of decency and humanity. It’s frightening”.

The Eric County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the incident that occurred outside of town hall. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said her office supports the investigation and is ready to help follow up on the incident, which appears to be “a horrible display of abuse and lack of concern for New Yorkers.”

A former Buffalo police officer told local NPR affiliate WBFO on Friday stories of her time in the department with multiple cases of police brutality. She said she was fired just a few months before receiving her pension after she encountered another officer in an effort to prevent her from suffocating a prisoner.

“The video deeply annoyed me as did Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He led an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers were suspended without pay, “said Mayor Brown.