Governor Andrew Cuomo asked to fire the two Buffalo police officers who were seen pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground, causing him to be hit in the head. The victim remains hospitalized in a serious but stable condition. The two officers were charged with assault on Saturday and were suspended without pay.

Police officers Aaron Torglaski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were charged virtually on Saturday morning and charged with second-degree assault, a serious crime, reported WGRZ, an affiliate of our network. sister NBC.

Torglaski and McCabe pleaded not guilty and will have their hearing on July 20. Both were released on bond.

WGRZ reported that a large crowd of officers and firefighters stood in front of the Buffalo City Court during the arraignment as a show of solidarity until officers left the scene.

Huge applause from the crowd of law enforcement and first responders as the two officers who at the center of the viral video Thursday exit the county courthouse. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rcD0O9YSUp – Nate Benson (@natebenson) June 6, 2020

The incident happened on Thursday, shortly

after the curfew of the city.

Journalists from Spectrum News Buffalo and WBFO were reporting from Niagara Square when they witnessed officers in a row to reject protesters calling for police accountability and racial justice after the death of George Floyd. In one of the videos, the old man calmly approaches the officers, apparently to ask them a question, but they pushed him back.

The push caused the protester, later identified as Martin Gugino, to lose his balance, fall, and hit his head on the concrete. Gugino was apparently knocked unconscious and blood came out of his ears.

WGRZ initially reported that the Buffalo Police Department said the man was injured after tripping and falling. A Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, our sister network NBC News reported.

In a statement provided by Gugino’s lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, he said that his client was in serious but stable condition, and is alert.

“Mr. Gugino has been a longtime peaceful protester, human rights defender, and fanatic of the United States Constitution for many years,” the statement read. “Mr. Gugino requests privacy for himself and his family while he recovers. He appreciates all the good wishes he has received and requests that any other protests remain peaceful.”

On Friday, 57 special squad officers at the Buffalo Police Department resigned their posts a day after their colleagues were suspended, WGRZ reported.

“Fifty-seven resigned with

disgust due to the decision made for two of its members who simply

they were executing orders, “said John Evans, president of the Association

Buffalo Police Charity Center.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says

that there are plans to maintain the police services and guarantee the

public security. City Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said

that all members who voluntarily relinquished the assignment

they are still employed by the Department.

“The video deeply annoyed me as did Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He led an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers were suspended without pay,” said Mayor Brown.

What happened in Buffalo offends our sense of decency & humanity. It’s frightening. Let’s focus on the facts. What we saw on that video is abuse and we must put a stop to this kind of abuse. Enough is enough. In this moment change is possible. New York will be at the forefront. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the local district attorney should investigate the case for possible criminal charges.

Except for that, the Governor believes that the

Officers should be fired. Cuomo said he had spoken to him

protester injured and said that the graphic video of the meeting made him “sick

of the stomach. “

“It is fundamentally offensive and

terrifying, “said Cuomo.” Who are we? How do we get to this

place?”

Cuomo later said in a tweet that the

officers’ actions “offend our sense of decency and

humanity. It’s frightening”.

The Eric County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the incident that occurred outside of town hall. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said her office supports the investigation and is ready to help follow up on the incident, which appears to be “a horrible display of abuse and lack of concern for New Yorkers.”

A former Buffalo police officer told local NPR affiliate WBFO on Friday stories of her time in the department with multiple cases of police brutality. She said she was fired just a few months before receiving her pension after she encountered another officer in an effort to prevent her from suffocating a prisoner.